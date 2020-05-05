Flat Week

Last week's rebound for podcast downloads in PODTRAC's weekly summaries of download data for the podcasts it tracks slowed this week, with the week of APRIL 27-MAY 3 showing the number flat, but audience, which was flat last week, increased 2%. For the year to date, download growth remained at 25% and audience growth increased 8%.

As for categories for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth year-to-date was +68% for News, +33% for Comedy, +33% for History, +28% for Government, +22% for TV & Film, +19% for Kids & Family, +17% for Sports, +15% for Science, +13% for Technology, +11% for Business, +11% for True Crime, +5% for Health & Fitness, +4% for Religion & Spirituality, +2% for Arts, +2% for Leisure, -2% for Fiction, -8% for Society & Culture, -10% for Education, -23% for Music. On a week-to-week basis, the download movement showed -1% for News, +5% for Comedy, -7% for History, -8% for Government, +3% for TV & Film, 0% for Kids & Family, -2% for Sports, +6% for Science, -2% for Technology, -3% for Business, +6% for True Crime, -1% for Health & Fitness, -4% for Religion & Spirituality, -1% for Arts, +3% for Leisure, -3% for Fiction, -1% for Society & Culture, +3% for Education, +1% for Music.

Podcast streams and downloads during peak weekday morning commute times fell an average of 24% for the week as compared to the previous week; SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS again showed increases, with SATURDAY's peak hour up 12% and SUNDAY's up 18%.

