WHVN, INC. is selling Religion WAVO-A-W228EJ/ROCK HILL, SC and W282BP/CHARLOTTE, NC to BLUE RIDGE BROADCASTING CORPORATION for $445,000.

In other filings with the FCC, FIFTH AVENUE BROADCASTING CO., INC. has applied for an STA to operate WDGG/ASHLAND, KY witj reduced power due to electrical damage to transmission line and transmitter).

AUGUSTANA COLLEGE has applied for an extension of its Silent STA for K289BI/DAVENPORT, IA after losing its site.

And filing for Silent STAs were THE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY (KWUR/CLAYTON, MO, school closed due to pandemic); RADIO LAS AMERICAS LLC (KMUS-A/SPERRY, OK, transmitter failure); and BLAREN MULTIMEDIA, INC. (KRVT-LP/BROWNSVILLE, TX, "has struggled economically in this COVID-19 pandemic and was forced to turn off its facilities").

