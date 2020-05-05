Lou Coppola Passes

LOU COPPOLA, a longtime KCRA-A-KGNR-A/SACRAMENTO host, and sportscaster, died APRIL 25th of natural causes at 92, reports the SACRAMENTO BEE.

COPPOLA sold advertising and hosted for many years at KCRA-KGNR (including a travel show in the '80s) and called SACRAMENTO SOLONS minor league baseball in 1959 alongside STU NAHAN and high school and college basketball. He also served as public address announced at SOLONS games in 1956-58 and 1960, and was later active with the NORCAL BIG BANDS PRESERVATION SOCIETY. COPPOLA also worked at KECC-A/PITTSBURG, CA, KGMS-A/SACRAMENTO, and KOMR-A/OROVILLE, CA. He retired in 1996 but continued to voice commercials.

