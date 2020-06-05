Honors A Nurse Every Hour

SINCLAIR Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE will celebrate National Nurses Appreciation Day by honoring one local nurse every hour on WEDNESDAY, MAY 6th. For the past week, listeners were encouraged to nominate a deserving nurse in our area, someone who goes above and beyond. Thirteen nominees where randomly drawn this morning.

PD/Afternoon host KENT PHILLIPS called the nominators to get the stories about the nominees. The audio will be turned into a :60 vignette to honor each winning nurse. One vignette will run each hour on STAR 101.5 between 6a and 7p on National Nurses Appreciation Day (5/6/20) plus, they will be featured on STAR 101.5’s social media platforms (FACEBOOK @star1015radio and/or INSTAGRAM star1015fm).

PHILLIPS commented, “STAR 101.5 wanted to do something special to honor those on the frontline and with so many nurses that listen, it made sense to honor them every hour!”

Each winning nurse will receive a one night at a local STAYPINEAPPLE HOTELS property and a gift card to MAMA STORTINI’S RESTAURANT AND BAR for a complimentary meal.

« see more Net News