Fund Raiser

Former iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHTS (CHANNEL 933)/SAN DIEGO morning co-host STEVE KRAMER, now hosting his "CERTIFIED MAMA'S BOY" podcast, raised over $6000 to feed third shift workers during the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic.

KRAMER tells ALL ACCESS that he "got a message from a woman who works third shift explaining that the overnight crew is usually left out of the food donations and goodies that are brought to the hospital staff. For one week, I said anyone who wants to donate for food for the overnight staff could VENMO me. Thinking I may get a few hundred bucks, I ended up with $6200, and I am doing 3 special overnight dinners for the 3 major hospitals in SAN DIEGO!"

FInd the podcast at certifiedmamasboy.com and reach STEVE and hear his radio demos at meetstevekramer.com.

