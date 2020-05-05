Dennis Wharton

THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS EVP/Commubnications DENNIS WHARTON is retiring effective JULY 1st. WHARTON, a 24-year veteran of NAB and the longest-serving spokesman in the organization’s history, will continue to serve as a senior adviser to NAB, according to Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH.

“DENNIS is a fervent advocate for local broadcasting and his dedication to NAB and the broadcast industry cannot be overstated,” said SMITH. “Journalists, broadcasters and colleagues alike value his extensive insight on industry-related issues and appreciate the enthusiasm and good humor he brings to his work. We wish Dennis all the best and are fortunate to have him stay on as an adviser to NAB.”

Wharton joined NAB in 1996 as VP/Media Relations.

