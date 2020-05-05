Expands Music Pharmacy Program

MUSICIANS ON CALL has expanded its Music Pharmacy program, which brings the "healing power of music" to patients in hospitals across the country, sponsored by AMAZON MUSIC and BOSE.

“We are all living through a time when finding comfort and hope in the hospital is more important than ever. MUSICIANS ON CALL’s vision is a world filled with the healing power of music and with our Music Pharmacies we can bring a welcome relief to patients and caregivers who are feeling isolated right now,” said MOC Pres./CEO PETE GRIFFIN. “Thanks to the incredible generosity of AMAZON MUSIC and BOSE, and artist partners like KELSEA BALLERINI, we can share the healing benefits of music with more patients at this critical time. Their generosity is enabling us to grow our Music Pharmacy program at a time when our signature in-person Bedside Performance Program is not possible.”

« see more Net News