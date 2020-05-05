Adds Acast Podcasts

ACAST is partnering with SOUTH ASIA audio streaming platform JIOSAAVN, which will add ACAST podcasts to its service.

ACAST Chief Business and Strategy Officer LEANDRO SAUCEDO said,“It’s ACAST’s mission to bring podcasts to all ears, all over the world. We’ve been aware of the changing audio landscape in INDIA for some time and, in JIOSAAVN, we’ve found the biggest and most impactful audio streaming platform in the region -- dynamic, bold and ready to push boundaries, and the perfect partner to share our podcasts with.

“There’s an audience hungry for audio in INDIA, and we want to help give these listeners access to the extraordinary content emerging from all corners of the world, from incredible podcasting talent and recognized publishers.”

JIOSAAVN Lead- Podcast Partnerships ISHANI DASGUPTA added, “Podcasting is still largely nascent to consumers in the Indian market, with momentum growing quickly. The ability to grow and build new audiences, new shows, and establish pathways for brands to access both is really just beginning for our 1.3 billion potential consumer market. As the leading podcast company globally, ACAST recognizes this opportunity.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering to integrate its robust catalogue and unique vision for content development and acquisition in INDIA and beyond. We look forward to working closely with ACAST to grow overall podcast engagement among listeners in INDIA, as well as to join creative forces on future content that speaks to INDIA’s diverse cultural palette.”

