DCO

ADsWIZZ has rolled out a new capability for its AudioMatic and AudioServe platforms that allows for streamlining of dynamic generation and insertion of targeted, contextualized advertising messages. "Dynamic Creative Optimization" (DCO) is available TODAY within the platforms.

“Audio advertising has the unique power to connect with consumers in a very personal way,” said CEO ALEXIS VAN DE WYER. “With our new fully integrated DCO solution for audio, ADsWIZZ enables audio advertisers to deliver truly contextualized messages that speak to audiences in a way that is not only more personal and relevant, but also much more efficient for the advertiser to manage.”

