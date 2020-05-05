Added At KWAM

HILLSDALE COLLEGE's syndicated weekend conservative talk show "RADIO FREE HILLSDALE HOUR" has been added to STARNES MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KWAM-A-W300DE/MEMPHIS, starting this SATURDAY (5/9). The new market is the show's largest market to date; the show, based at the school's low power WRFH-LP/HILLSDALE, MI, is marking its one-year anniversary in syndication.

“We're thrilled to have the program airing in MEMPHIS on a heritage signal like KWAM,” said host SCOT BERTRAM. “The ideas and arguments discussed here at HILLSDALE COLLEGE are relevant to all citizens, and this radio program is one way to share them with people across the country. Talk radio listeners already know HILLSDALE by reputation. Now they have the opportunity to hear from the school’s faculty, staff, alumni, and others directly.”

