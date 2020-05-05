Altisimo Live! Starts Today!

ALTISIMO LIVE!, a creation of RETROPOP MEDIA and iHEARTLATINO brings artists and celebrities together to benefit the FARMWORKERS PANDEMIC RELIEF FUND. The event is hosted by EVA LONGORIA and iHEARTLATINO Chairman and Chief Creative Officer ENRIQUE SANTOS. Major media partners include iHEARTMEDIA, TELEMUNDO and PEOPLE EN ESPANOL with PROCTOR & GAMBLE the presenting sponsor.

Listeners and viewers are being encourage to give "Cinco on Cinco” with a donation of $5 or more. Among the roster of celebrities participating in the festival are A.B. QUINTANILLA III Y LOS KUMBIA ALLSTARZ; ADAMARI LOPEZ; ALEJANDRO FERNANDEZ JR.; ANA BRENDA CONTRERAS; ANITTA; BANDA RECODO; BECKY G; BOBBY PULIDO; BRIAN AND NATALIA CORDOVA BUCKLEY; CARLOS VIVES; CNCO; DIANE GUERRERO; EDWARD JAMES OLMOS; ESAI MORALES; FONSECA; FARRUKO; GENTE DE ZONA; GLORIA AND EMILIO ESTEFAN; JESSE & JOY; JENNY YANG; JUANES; JUSTIN QUILLES; LA ENERGIA NORTEÑA; LARRY HERNANDEZ; LILA DOWNS; LUIS FONSI; MALUMA; MARIANNA BURELLI; NICKY JAM; NICHOLAS GONZALEZ; ROSANNA ARQUETTE; ROBERTO AGUIRRE; ROBERTO PULIDO; SECH; STEPHANIE SIGMAN; STEVE AOKI; SILVESTRE DANGOND; TAINY; WISIN Y YANDEL; AND FASHION DESIGNERS MARIO DE LA TORRE, and RAUL PEÑARANDA.

RETROPOP MEDIA CEO and HISPANICIZE founder MANNY RUIZ commented, "ALTÍSIMO LIVE! represents a watershed but desperately needed moment of inspiring, total unity for the LATINX community that we believe will support farmworkers’ contributions and leave a lasting legacy for Latinos to build on."

JUSTICE FOR MIGRANT WOMEN founder and co-founder of THE LATINX HOUSE MONICA RAMIREZ added, "Farmworkers are deemed an essential workforce during this health crisis, yet they have consistently been denied essential rights and benefits historically and in the midst of this devastating virus. From PUERTO RICO to the strawberry fields of CALIFORNIA, ALTÍSIMO LIVE! is helping all AMERICA recognize that farmworkers are also heroes of the pandemic while raising funds to meet some of their urgent needs."

ALTÍSIMO LIVE! officially kicks off on FACEBOOK LIVE, YOUTUBE, TWITTER, PERISCOPE, and TWITCH simultaneously at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT. iHEARTLATINO and PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL will also carry parts or all of the broadcast at various times on one or more of their respective livestream and/or broadcast platforms.

For more information and/or support ALTÍSIMO LIVE! check out www.altisimolive.com.

« see more Net News