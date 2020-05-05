Adrian Michaels

ADRIAN MICHAELS has been named VP/Innovation, Radio & Streaming at BBR MUSIC GROUP’s STONEY CREEK RECORDS label effective MONDAY, JUNE 1st. He announced plans last week to depart his position as National Dir./Radio & Streaming for WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s WEA promotion team at the end of MAY, after six years there (NET NEWS 4/28).

He succeeds VP/Promotion BYRON KENNEDY at STONEY CREEK. KENNEDY, who joined the label in 2017 (NET NEWS 12/5/17), is leaving to purse a career in comedy, his lifelong passion. Prior to STONEY CREEK, KENNEDY was Dir./WEST COAST Promotion at label sister WHEELHOUSE RECORDS, and previously spent 15 years at CBS RADIO/SACRAMENTO as VP/Programming and Country KNCI PD.

Prior to WARNER, 17-year Country music industry veteran MICHAELS was Pres. of TOPNOTCH ENTERTAINMENT, and previously served for 10 years as SVP/Promotion at CURB RECORDS. Additional experience includes regional duties at RCA RECORDS. He also developed two national television shows for HGTV and GAC and is a member of the NASHVILLE ENTREPRENEUR CENTER.

MICHAELS, who reports to BBR MUSIC GROUP SVP/Promotion CARSON JAMES, will oversee a roster at STONEY CREEK that includes RANDY HOUSER, PARMALEE, JIMMIE ALLEN, LINDSAY ELL and KING CALAWAY. Additionally, he will be responsible for fostering innovation across the label group’s three promotion teams “to take advantage of the continually evolving technology and processes which help measure and drive music consumption at the local market level, while continually looking for ways to aid radio in creating even deeper connections with their listeners and BBR MUSIC GROUP artists,” according to a press release.

MICHAELS told ALL ACCESS, “I am very excited to use many of the promotion and marketing ideas I have learned from the mobile gaming world and apply them to breaking artists. It will be similar to what I have done for the past 27 years on the ROW. I will be adding brand new tech and techniques to get the job done."

“I think the transition from records to comedy will be an easy one for someone who has spent the last few years being laughed off the phone every time I tried to hand them a hit,” joked KENNEDY. Alluding to “opportunities that have recently presented themselves” in the comedy world, KENNEDY added, “Stay tuned for some exciting news and developments right around the corner.”

