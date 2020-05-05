Brett Young (Photo: Riker Brothers)

Congratulations to BMLG RECORDS' BRETT YOUNG, who earned 54 MEDIABASE adds for his new single, "Lady," making it the most-added record in Country radio this week.

Kudos to BMLG RECORDS Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN, SVP/Promotion MATTHEW HARGIS, Sr. Dir./National Promotion & Marketing MICHELLE KAMMERER, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ANDREW THOEN, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion LIZ SANTANA, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion ANDI BROOKS, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion STELLA PRADO, Coord./Promotion CHERYLYNNE NADER and Exec. Asst. MADELINE FARR.

