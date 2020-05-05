-
Deftones Hosting Global Listening Party For 10 Year Anniversary Of 'Diamond Eyes'
May 5, 2020 at 10:22 AM (PT)
WARNER RECORDS rockers DEFTONES are hosting a listening party in honor of the 10th anniversary of their sixth studio album "Diamond Eyes" on the DEFTONES' YOUTUBE channel tonight at 6p (PT).
The band's vocalist/guitarist CHINO MORENO also appeared on ZANE LOWE's radio show on APPLE MUSIC to discuss the album, its impact and working with longtime producer TERRY DATE. Watch the interview here.
