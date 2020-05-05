The Party Starts Today (5/5) At 6p (PT)

WARNER RECORDS rockers DEFTONES are hosting a listening party in honor of the 10th anniversary of their sixth studio album "Diamond Eyes" on the DEFTONES' YOUTUBE channel tonight at 6p (PT).

The band's vocalist/guitarist CHINO MORENO also appeared on ZANE LOWE's radio show on APPLE MUSIC to discuss the album, its impact and working with longtime producer TERRY DATE. Watch the interview here.

