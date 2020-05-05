Now On Spotify

FOX NEWS PODCASTS are now available on SPOTIFY under a new deal between the streaming audio service and FOX NEWS MEDIA. FOX's entire slate, including three debuting in MAY, former Congressman TREY GOWDY's "THE TREY GOWDY PODCAST" (MAY 5th), JOHNNY JOEY JONES' "THE PROUD AMERICAN PODCAST SERIES" (MAY 5th), and "FOX TOP 5" (MAY 12th), will be available globally via SPOTIFY.

FOX NEWS RADIO VP JOHN SYLVESTER said, “Throughout these unprecedented times, FOX NEWS AUDIO has become a destination for listeners to get up to the minute information, whether it’s the latest on the current coronavirus pandemic, insights from the 2020 presidential campaign or in-depth interviews with leading newsmakers. We are pleased to partner with SPOTIFY, offering their millions of subscribers worldwide access to our best in class content.”

