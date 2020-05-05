Mandatory Metallica Airing Daily Through 5/30

BLACKENED/Q PRIME rockers METALLICA and drummer LARS ULRICH have reached out to fans with a message of encouragement on the band’s new SIRIUSXM MANDATORY METALLICA channel.

MANDATORY METALLICA began MAY 1st and will run through MAY 30th embarking on a 30-date “Virtual METALLICA Tour,”airing a daily concert from the band on tour around the globe, including the band’s exclusive SIRIUSXM concert from 2013 at the APOLLO THEATER in NEW YORK CITY and their 2016 concert at the NEW YORK's WEBSTER HALL.

In addition, ULRICH is doing an exclusive at-home DJ session called "Welcome Home," and every MONDAY in MAY the band will take over SIRIUSXM's LIQUID METAL channel for “METALLICA MONDAYS.”

Check out ULRICH's message to fans on SIRIUSXM's MANDATORY METALLICA channel here.

