PSA Campaign

iHEARTMEDIA and ICX MEDIA have formed MEDIASAVINGLIVES, an alliance of global media, technology and entertainment companies supporting the CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION’s efforts to help younger Americans embrace their role in slowing and stopping the spread of COVID-19. The alliance's PSA campaign will target youth with messaging about staying home, getting tested, and, eventually, vaccination.

MEDIASAVINGLIVES, formed in mid-MARCH and including ZYPMEDIA, RUBICON PROJECT /TELARIA, SPOTX, YIELDMO, OUTFRONT MEDIA, GROUNDTRUTH, DIVISION-D and ZETA GLOBAL, TODAY released its first public service campaign, “Don’t Stop,” aimed at Generation-Z and Millennials, using radio, outdoor, digital and social creative and focused on self-isolation practices during the pandemic. The ads, created and donated by marketing agency BRUNET-GARCÍA, feature celebrities including ANNE-MARIE, BACKSTREET BOYS, CAMILA CABELLO, DEMI LOVATO, LUKE COMBS, MARIAH CAREY, PAPA ROACH, SAM SMITH, TIM MCGRAW, TORI KELLY, and others.

"We are grateful for all of the efforts of our partners in the MEDIASAVINGLIVES Alliance," said ICX MEDIA CEO SERGE MATTA. "I am proud that, together, we can inspire hard-to-reach and at-risk young adults to make impactful daily choices and to acknowledge that small moments of empowerment and resourcefulness can save lives."

"MEDIASAVINGLIVES is passionate and committed to support our health experts, government officials and essential workers in our collective efforts to protect our global citizens from the COVID-19 pandemic," said iHEARTMEDIA Markets Group Pres. GREG ASHLOCK. "We are grateful for the sacrifices so many citizens are making to support public safety, and to those who are self-isolating, we say – Don’t Stop!"

