Babitt

Industry executive HANNAH BABITT has launched BABZ INC., a LOS ANGELES-based boutique management company. The new company's client roster, the members of which BABITT worked with while she served as Producer/Manager and SVP/A&R at THIS IS NOISE MGMT., includes producer/songwriter ALEX HOPE (ALANIS MORISSETTE, ALEC BENJAMIN, SELENA GOMEZ, TROYE SIVAN, and others), producer NICK MONSON ("A STAR IS BORN"), producer/songwriter BIG TASTE (JUSTIN BIEBER, MADISON BEER, ASHE, and others) and ARKADI ZASLAVSKI (BRYCE VINE, ZEDD, KELLY CLARKSON, KIIARA).

BABITT, also Co-Chair of the SHE IS THE MUSIC SONGWRITING COMMITTEE, said, "This is our company, one that embraces each client's individual and diverse creative lanes and strategically propels careers forward with an incredible sense of internal community. I am immensely proud of our producers and songwriters and look forward to the accomplishments for years to come."

