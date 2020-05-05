Wednesday

BONNEVILLE's SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA cluster is holding a BAY AREA Food Bank Radiothon on WEDNESDAY (5/6) to benefit six food banks in the region, the ALAMEDA COUNTY COMMUNITY FOOD BANK, FOOD BANK OF CONTRA COSTA & SOLANO, SECOND HARVEST OF SILICON VALLEY, SAN FRANCISCO-MARIN FOOD BANK, REDWOOD EMPIRE FOOD BANK, and COMMUNITY ACTION NAPA VALLEY. The first $10,000 in cash donations will be matched by the CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS for BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL.

"We are seeing unprecedented need for food in out community, as many families' incomes have been impacted these past two months," said SVP/Market Manager CARL GARDNER. "Our listeners and sponsors are unfailingly generous when this community is in need, so we know they will step up to fill the gap."

The cluster includes Urban AC KBLX, AC KOIT, and Top 40 KMVQ (99.7 NOW)/SAN FRANCISCO and Classic Rock KUFX (98.5 KFOX)/SAN JOSE.

