Industry veteran JOHN ALEXANDER has resigned from his role as CEO of the crowdfunding and artist development platform BANDTWANGO MUSIC, effective immediately. Concurrently, he has signed a deal to write a memoir for ECW PRESS alongside co-writer and sports historian GREG OLIVER. Their book, “I Shoulda Stayed In Baseball: My Wild Ride in Pro Wrestling, Country Music, And With the Mets,” is scheduled for release in APRIL 2021.

ALEXANDER’s music industry background includes radio jobs at WMJC/LONG ISLAND and WYNY/NEW YORK, executive roles with GAC-TV (GREAT AMERICAN COUNTRY), JONES RADIO NETWORKS and BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT (where he was VP/Arist Management & Strategic Marketing), before helping launch BANDTWANGO IN 2015. Co-founder CARL ALLOCCO will continue to operate that company.

The upcoming memoir details ALEXANDER’s history in the music industry, dating back to his time managing singer PATTY LOVELESS and discovering KELSEA BALLERINI, as well as his earlier history in the pro wrestling business, where he was known by his legal name, JOHN AREZZI. While authoring the book, ALEXANDER plans to return to for wrestling as a historian and analyst. He also hosts a weekly podcast and FACEBOOK Live show.

