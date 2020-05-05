KWEN

COX MEDIA GROUP Country KWEN (K95.5)/TULSA is celebrating National Nurses Week with its “Apple A Day” campaign. In partnership with 19TH AND GRAND RECORDS, the station is giving away an APPLE iPad to a local nurse each day for a week, beginning on WEDNESDAY, MAY 6th.

The station is encouraging its listeners to go to its web site to nominate nurses who stand out for their compassion and courage in treating patients. The winners will be announced each day on the station’s “CASH and BRADLEY Morning Show.”

“The K95.5 team jumped at the opportunity to work with 19TH AND GRAND RECORDS to thank nurses by giving them iPads to help them relax when they are not working long shifts,” said K95.5 Dir. of Branding & Programming MATT BRADLEY. “Never have nurses and other first responders been asked to do so much, and if we can do anything to help them relax during their off time, we are honored to do it."

