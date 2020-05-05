Justin Fray

REDWOOD EMPIRE STEREOCASTERS Country KBBL (NEW COUNTRY 93.6 The BULL)/SANTA ROSA, CA recently wrapped its three-hour “ChickenQue Radiothon,” which raised $25,895 for the 4-H of SONOMA COUNTY. The radiothon was hosted by morning personality JUSTIN FRAY on FRIDAY, MAY 1st after the 4-H’s annual ChickenQue fundraiser had to be cancelled last weekend as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ChickenQue has been a staple in the county for 59 consecutive years, and funds projects, programs, and speakers for over 800 youths in the county.

During the radiation, FRAY interviewed local leaders, 4-H ambassadors, and youth all stars. Listeners were encouraged to buy “virtual tickets” at the station’s web site or donate to the cause. Incentives and prizes, including an autographed BILLY CURRINGTON guitar, hats, t-shirts, and gift cards were awarded throughout the radiothon.

All proceeds raised through “virtual ticket” sales and donations will stay in SONOMA COUNTY.

