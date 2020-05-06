Kendall Mathers

CONVERSATIONS WITH KENDALL is back in ALL ACCESS this week, with columnist KENDALL MATHERS reminding us to do something that's often times easier said than done--to Stop And Smell The Roses!

MATHERS is insightful in her observation, "Just about everything is closed for business. At first, I was sulking in my wide-open schedule, feeling like this must be the end. BUT, once I was through with my pity party, I was able to see the opportunities that lie in this situation. The opportunity to 'Smell The Roses!'”

Our continuing conversations with KENDALL MATHERS are updated each week exclusively in ALL ACCESS. Read her entire latest entry here.

