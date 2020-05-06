Lori Lewis

"We all know it, we’ve all seen it – FACEBOOK LIVE usage has spiked since COVID-19, usage up 60% since JANUARY," noted MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"FIDJI SIMO, head of the FACEBOOK app, even confirmed this to BLOOMBERG that FACEBOOK LIVE is 'exploding' right now.

“This is a really unique moment. [FACEBOOK has had to] adjust really quickly and really reshape our roadmap.”

"And while hunkering down at home is the catalyst for the surge, there are interesting indicators this spike in usage goes way deeper than 'just being stuck at home'.

"Social media use is off the charts, but that’s not always equating to engagement off the charts. I often see static posts still falling short.

"But the pattern that is playing out in all the analytics studied each week is this:

"The content making more meaningful impact and reaching the unreachable (beyond the intended audience) isn’t really 'content,' it’s moments we are creating."

Read more about "Our 'Next Normal' May Be More 'Live Social Media" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

