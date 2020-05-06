PSAs

ENTERCOM has launched a daily public service announcement series as part of its "I'M LISTENING" mental health awareness initiative. The "capsules" will feature celebrities including LIZZO, HALSEY, BLINK-182, MICHAEL PHELPS, ALLESSIA CARA, and KRIST NOVOSELIC and will air on all ENTERCOM stations and on RADIO.COM.

“Radio has served as a trusted and critical source of information for listeners during this global health pandemic,” said Chief Programming Officer PAT PAXTON. “As part of our ongoing commitment to mental health awareness and suicide prevention, we are proud to leverage our extensive nationwide reach to bring listeners this timely and important message at a time when it is needed most.”

« see more Net News