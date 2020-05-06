More Markets

EASTLAN RATINGS has added five new markets, with continuous measurement being launched in the adjacent SAN LUIS OBISPO and SANTA MARIA, CA markets and once-a-year measurement on tap for CLOVIS-PORTALES, NM; HEBER CITY, UT; and MERIDIAN, MS.

“We are absolutely seeing a resurgence of the need to demonstrate the reach of local radio,” said Pres./CEO MIKE GOULD. “Even on Main Street, small and medium market broadcasters are changing their presentations to better compete with digital. In many cases, our clients are saying the ability to demonstrate the reach of a radio schedule has become more important in direct sales than a 25-54 ranker. With few exceptions, EASTLAN is the most cost effective way for small and medium broadcasters to access these tools.”

