Buyer

RICKI LEE's BORDER MEDIA and AARON ISHMAEL's A&J RADIO, LLC have joined in a partnership under the name LOUD MEDIA and are purchasing AC simulcast WNYV/WHITEHALL, NY and WVNR-A and the construction permit for W242DF/POULTNEY, VT (LAKES REGION RADIO) from MICHAEL LEECH's PINE TREE BROADCASTING COMPANY for an undisclosed price plus an LMA before closing. Broker BOB MAHLMAN represented LOUD MEDIA in the deal.

LEE said, “AARON and I are delighted to announce the launch of LOUD MEDIA. Our new name and brand that gives us the foundation and focus we need for our combined efforts and future growth plans. I’m also excited to welcome ‘LAKES REGION RADIO’ to our radio family, We look forward to working on the future success of WNYV and WVNR.”

« see more Net News