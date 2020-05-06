New Charity Song

Seminal and iconic rock, punk and alternative rock members from THE RUNAWAYS, SUPERSUCKERS, THE ADOLESCENTS, PANSY DIVISION, JOSIE COTTON, THE STREETWALKIN' CHEETAHS, THE MINUTEMEN, SCREECHING WEASEL, and so many others teamed for a new benefit single "Flatten The Curve" set up to create awareness to celebrate the power of a community coming together to stop the pandemic and prevent the spread of COVID-19. All proceeds from the single will go to JUBILEE CONSORTIUM and SWEET RELIEF.

BRUCE DUFF, producer and mixer for "Flatten The Curve" said, “I had the idea to assemble a group recording with each individual recording themselves in their home studio, a sort of pandemic sing-along. When even rehearsing and playing with four others in a room became prohibited, it seemed like the next best thing."

Over the course of two days of songwriting and one week to assemble and coordinate the recording of the full cast of characters, “Flatten the Curve” reaped the rewards from the contributions of its wealth of guests, all of whom donated their time and talent while isolated and in quarantine.

Here's the list of who is featured on the charity single: CHRIS FREEMAN (GAY C/DC/ PANSY DIVISION); MANFRED JONES (WOGGLES/MAGNIFICENT); LISA KEKAULA (THE BELLRAYS); ADAM BONES (THE TWO TENS); EDDIE SPAGHETTI (SUPERSUCKERS); BEN WEASEL (SCREECHING WEASEL); WENDY STONEHENGE (GLITTER WIZARD); CHERIE CURRIE (THE RUNAWAYS); TONY REFLEX (ADOLESCENTS); SUZI MOON (LA MACHINA/TURBULENT HEARTS); FRANK MEYER (THE STREETWALKIN’ CHEETAHS/ BLIND HOUSE); JOSIE COTTON; ADAM BONES; CHERISH ALEXANDER (JOSIE COTTON BAND); CHRIS FREEMAN; KENT HOLMES (BRUTALISTS/MAGNIFICENT); FRANK MEYER; SAVANAH POPE; TED JEDLICKI (THOR); MIKE WATT (SECONDMEN/STOOGES); NORWOOD FISHER (FISHBONE/TRULIO DISGRACIAS); STEVE MCDONALD (REDD KROSS/THE MELVINS); ADAM BONES; BILLY ROWE (JETBOY); BRIAN COAKLEY (BLIND HOUSE/CADILLAC TRAMPS); BRIAN FORSYTHE (KIX/RHINO BUCKET); DENIZ TEK (RADIO BIRDMAN); FRANK MEYER; MICHELLE BALDERAMA (LA MACHINA/BRAINSPOON); RAY VIOLET (JESTERS OF DESTINY); RICH JONES (MICHAEL MONROE, BLACK HALOS); AARON MINTON (PRIMA DONNA); CHRIS FREEMAN; JUSSI LEHTISALO (CIRCLE/PHARAOH OVERLORD); MELANIE VAMMEN (THE COOLIES/MUFFS); PAUL ROESSLER (SCREAMERS/TWISTED ROOTS); and STEVE KRAVAC.

