Sold

FRESH AIR, INCORPORATED is selling K294AM/WEST ST PAUL, MN to HMONG RADIO BROADCAST LLC for $260,000. The primary station is listed as CUMULUS AC WWWM (LOVE 105)/EDEN PRAIRIE-MINNEAPOLIS.

In other filings with the FCC, AUGUSTA RADIO FELLOWSHIP INSTITUTE, INC. is selling Silent WQRX-A-W257EB/VALLEY HEAD, AL to COURINGTON & MASTIN, L.L.C. for $10,000.

MONTE MILLER's ROCKING M MEDIA, LLC is selling News-Talk KMET-A/BANNING, CA and K251CC/BEAUMONT, CA to son CHRISTOPHER MILLER's KMET, LLC for $51,000.

MISSISSIPPI MEDIA GROUP, INC. is selling Silent WBLE, Silent WJBI, and the construction permit for W244ED/BATESVILLE, MS and Silent WHKL/CRENSHAW, MS to J. BOYD INGRAM and CAROL B. INGRAM for forgiveness and release of a promissory note, plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

Applying for STAs were MENTOR PARTNERS, INC. (WBRN-A/BIG RAPIDS, MI, reduced power due to phasor problems); DIOCESAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (KLUX/ROBSTOWN, TX, emergency antenna due to tower collapse); and SUN RADIO FOUNDATION (K267AO/FREDERICKSBURG, TX, temporary site after losing licensed site).

MUSIC TAMPA BAY, INC. has requested a Silent STA for low power WMTB-LP/ST. PETERSBURG, FL due to shutdown of transmitter after an apparent lightning strike.

RICKI LEE's BORDER MEDIA and AARON ISHMAEL's A&J RADIO, LLC have joined in a partnership under the name LOUD MEDIA and are purchasing AC simulcast WNYV/WHITEHALL, NY and WVNR-A and the construction permit for W242DF/POULTNEY, VT (LAKES REGION RADIO) from MICHAEL LEECH's PINE TREE BROADCASTING COMPANY for an undisclosed price plus an LMA before closing. Broker BOB MAHLMAN represented the seller in the deal.

« see more Net News