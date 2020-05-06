Q1

SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP, INC. first quarter consolidated revenue increased 123% to $1,609 million, boosted by the addition of the 21 regional cable sports networks acquired from FOX in AUGUST 2019; excluding the RSN revenues, overall revenues rose 17%, with political advertising and retransmission consent fees credited for the increase. However, consolidated media revenue fell $31 million short of the low end of guidance due in part to the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic's effect on advertising. Consolidated operating income increased 248% to $327 million, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA jumped 69% to $281 million, credited to cost reductions prompted by the pandemic. The company, which owns a radio cluster in SEATTLE, has withdrawn its 2020 guidance due to the pandemic and the suspension of professional sports seasons.

Pres./CEO CHRIS RIPLEY said, "These are unprecedented times with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the economy, businesses and lifestyles in extraordinary and uncommon ways. Despite these macro challenges, SINCLAIR was quick to manage non-essential costs and provide for a smooth 'work-from-home' transition. We are confident that our diversified revenue streams, content, and delivery platforms will allow us to see our Company through the pandemic's effects and that we will be able to meet our liquidity needs. Nonetheless, in an abundance of caution, we have and continue to take steps to manage our costs including deferring non-critical capital expenditures, delaying non-essential hiring actions, and reducing discretionary expenses until conditions improve.

"Furthermore, we have a social responsibility to help our communities and employees through these difficult times. In addition to the numerous charitable fundraising initiatives in which SINCLAIR outlets have participated in their local markets, raising millions of dollars, we have also partnered with the SALVATION ARMY on 'SINCLAIR Cares: Your Neighbor Needs You,' which to-date has raised over $750,000 for those financially impacted by COVID-19. I am especially proud of our employees, who have stepped up and positively impacted their communities during these difficult times. We call them SINCLAIR Heroes and their selfless acts of kindness have helped make a difficult time more bearable for those in need. Among the actions we have taken as a company to assist our employees include expanding the use of sick leave for employees unable to work due to child or dependent care issues, allowing eligible employees to cash out vacation hours to assist with family hardships, and revamping how we pay our commissioned employees at a time when advertising revenues are impacted.

"We also want to thank the many employees in our news, on-air operations and other essential departments who continue to perform their duties on-site in order to ensure that our outlets remain on the air and broadcasting entertainment and critical local news information."

The company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on Class A and Class B common stock, payable on JUNE 15th to shareholders of record os of JUNE 1st.

