New Platform

Music podcast network PANTHEON PODCASTS has released what it calls the first podcast to be streamed in lossless, full resolution audio. "ROCK N ROLL ARCHEOLOGY" is the first podcast on the network's "HD Podcast" platform, the player for which will play the shows in the highest quality audio the listener's device and network conditions will support. The platform was developed with the team that created the XStream streaming service for the NEIL YOUNG ARCHIVES.

NEIL YOUNG said, "I'm very happy to see PANTHEON delivering its music-centric podcasts in high res. That's good for music! Like my own site, www.neilyoungarchives.com, PANTHEON is in the forefront, delivering highest quality audio. Music sounds great in hi res! Thanks PANTHEON PODCASTS! You are changing music."

"We are extremely proud to disrupt the podcast space and deliver the best listening experience in the original high-quality format the podcaster recorded in with our HD Podcast platform. This is a win-win for the podcaster and the listener." said PANTHEON CEO and "ROCK N ROLL ARCHAEOLOGY" host CHRISTIAN SWAIN. "Streaming audio needs to move on from the 25-year-old technology of the lossy MP3 and give consumers a more rich, dynamic listening experience. Audio streaming must follow the direction of TV two decades ago. Moving from cathode-ray tube sets, to LCD flat screens, into HDTV, to 4K and now 8K. ROCK N ROLL ARCHAEOLOGY is just the beginning of HD Podcasting. As more podcasters use the studio to its full potential, the need for lossless, dynamic audio resolution becomes paramount to delivering these high-quality productions into the earbuds of the listener."

