Q1 Results

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS first quarter net revenue fell year-to-year from $27.8 million to $26.1 million but net income rose from $1.4 million to $1.7 million for the quarter. Gross political revenue increased by $963,000 to $1 million.

Operating income increased by $202,000 to $2.2 million (28 cents/diluted share). Free cash flow fell from $2.6 million to $1.5 million.

The company warned that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first quarter results "are not reflective of current market conditions. The Company's advertising revenue has declined significantly as a result of the pandemic and these unfavorable trends have continued into MAY and JUNE."

