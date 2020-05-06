Flip

SANDHILL MEDIA Top 40 KAOX (NOW 107.9)/SHELLEY-IDAHO FALLS, ID will flip to News-Talk as "NEWSTALK 107.9" with former RICH BROADCASTING News-Talk KID-A-KIDG-KIDJ/IDAHO FALLS morning hosts NEAL LARSON and JULIE MASON in mornings. The NOW 107.9 format will move to KAOX-HD2-K286BU at 105.1.

LARSON and MASON exited KID in a dispute with that station's owner over their advocacy of ignoring IDAHO Governor BRAD LITTLE's stay-at-home order. The announcement was made by OM WILL KEZELE and COO JIM BURGOYNE with LARSON and MASON on FACEBOOK LIVE.

