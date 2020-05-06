Oliviero

CHRIS OLIVIERO has returned to ENTERCOM as SVP/Market Manager for the NEW YORK cluster, News WINS-A, News WCBS-A, Sports WFAN-A-F, Alternative WNYL (ALT 92.3), AC WNEW (NEW 102.7), Country WNSH, and Classic Hits WCBS-F, effective JUNE 1st. OLIVIERO succeeds SUSAN LARKIN, who has been promoted to corporate COO. OLIVIERO served as EVP/Programming at ENTERCOM after the 2017 merger with CBS RADIO, where he spent 22 years.

“CHRIS is an exceptional leader with proven success developing talent, growing many of our leading brands and building a thriving culture,” said LARKIN. “We’re thrilled to welcome him back to take the helm of his hometown where his energy, passion and drive will help further raise the bar of excellence in the top media market in the country.”

“Radio in NEW YORK is an incredibly special place, so to have the chance to return to a collection of the most iconic and influential brands on the dial is humbling,” said OLIVIERO. “Our stations are in many ways the soundtrack of the city. I am confident that along with all my ENTERCOM NEW YORK colleagues we will add to this legacy. I can’t wait to reconnect with so many old friends and of course meet new ones as well.”

