New SiriusXM Pop-Up: 'The Calm Channel'
May 6, 2020 at 7:10 AM (PT)
SIRIUSXM has introduced a pop-up channel for the months of MAY and JUNE, "THE CALM CHANNEL," described as "soothing music, tranquil soundscapes and mindfulness meditations," including lullabies at night, created by the team behind the CALM meditation app.
The channel is occupying the channel normally home to the SPA music channel, which has moved to the service's streaming platform through JUNE.
