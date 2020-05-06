Pai

The in-person NAB SHOW didn't happen due to the pandemic, but the annual chat between FCC Chairman AJIT PAI and NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH will take place anyway as part of the NAB SHOW EXPRESS online event's "Welcome" session on MAY 13th. The talk will be streamed live at 12 noon on nabshowexpress.com and will be subsequently available on demand.

The "Welcome" event will also include SMITH's annual “State of the Broadcast Industry” address and the presentation of the NAB Distinguished Service Award to the late JIM HENSON, as well as the presentation of the CRYSTAL RADIO AWARDS, the DIGITAL LEADERSHIP AWARD, and the ENGINEERING ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS and the bestowing of the CRYSTAL HERITAGE AWARD to COLOFF MEDIA Hot AC KCVM (93.5 THE MIX)/CEDAR FALLS, IA.

