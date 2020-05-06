-
Nick Foles, Chris Maragos To Host New 'Mission Of Truth' Podcast
May 6, 2020 at 8:16 AM (PT)
Former PHILADELPHIA EAGLES teammates NICK FOLES and CHRIS MARAGOS are co-hosting a new podcast.
FOLES, who quarterbacked the EAGLES to a SUPER BOWL championship, and MARAGOS, the safety who won two rings with the EAGLES (while on injured reserve) and SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, are debuting "MISSION OF TRUTH: KEEPING IT REAL WITH NICK FOLES AND CHRIS MARAGOS" on FRIDAY (5/8). The podcast is described as discussing the "trials and victories that are behind all the lights."
