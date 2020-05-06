Winners

The ASSOCIATED PRESS TELEVISION AND RADIO ASSOCIATION (APTRA), the AP chapter for 13 states in the Western UNITED STATES, has announced the award winners of its 2019 contest.

Radio first place winners include:

Radio I:

Best Reporter: ENTERCOM News KCBS-A-KFRC-F/SAN FRANCISCO, HOLLY QUAN

Best Evening Newscast: KCBS-A

Best Sports Feature Story: COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KCFR/DENVER, VIC VELA and ANDREW VILLEGAS, "COLORADIO Vintage Base Ball League Keeps the Old Timey Game Alive"

Best Use of Sound: SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A-News-Talk KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES, STEVE CHIOTAKIS and KATHRYN BARNES, "Where Cars Go To Die"

Best Feature Story: KCRW, STEVE CHIOTAKIS and CHRISTIAN BORDAL, "SUNSET STRIP Nightclubs Made Historic Landmarks"

Best Documentary: KCBS, KEITH MENCONI, "I'm Listening"

Best Enterprise Reporting: KCBS, DOUG SOVERN, "A Desperate Frontier: Deathand Dreams in EL SALVADOR"

Best Investigative Reporting: SINCLAIR News KOMO-A-F/SEATTLE, CHARLIE HARGER, "BOEING: Year of Disaster"

Best Daytime Newscast: KOMO, "MORNING NEWS"

Best Digital Presence: BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F/PHOENIX, TYLER BASSETT

Best Weather Reporting: KOMO, "FEBRUARY Snowstorm"

Best Sports Coverage: KOMO, BILL SWARTZ, "The THURSDAY Night Dawg House"

Best Sports Reporting: KOMO, BILL SWARTZ, "Talking Dawgs"

Best Sportscast: KOMO, GAARD SWANSON and BILL SWARTZ

Best Special Programming: KCBS, KEITH MENCONI, "I'm Listening"

Best Continuing Coverage: KCFR, "Teens Under Stress"/li>

Best Public Service: KCBS, STAN BUNGER, "Broken Systems"

Best Spot News Coverage: KCBS, "Days of Wind and Fire"

Radio II:

Best Special Programming: UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY noncommercial KUSU/LOGAN, UT, MARY HEERS and KIRSTEN SWANSON, "Spike150 -- Celebrating 150 Years of the Transcontinental Railway"

Best Use of Sound: CALIFORNIA LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk KCLU-F/VENTURA-SANTA BARBARA, LANCE OROZCO, "Helping Kids With Autism Beat Their Fear Of Flying"

Best Enterprise Reporting: KUNC/GREELEY, CO, SCOTT FRANZ, "COLORADO's Innovative 'Online Checkbook' Rarely Updated, Technologically Challenged"

Best Sports Coverage: UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA noncommercial KUNR/RENO, "Spurs & Mud: A Century Of Rodeo"

Best Weather Reporting: KCLU, LANC OROZCO, "Runaway Runoff: Heavy Rain Causes South Coast Flooding"

Best Spot News Coverage: KCLU, LANCE OROZCO, "Maria Wildfire Threatens Thousands In VENTURA COUNTY"

Best Digital Presence: MONTANA PUBLIC RADIO Variety KUFM/MISSOULA, JOSH BURNHAM

Best Feature Story: JEFFERSON PUBLIC RADIO/ASHLAND, OR, "ASHLAND's EJ HOLLAND Continues OREGON Running Legacy"

Best Reporter: KUNR, ANH GRAY

Best Investigative Reporting: KUFM, CORIN CATES-CARNEY, "MONTANA Candidates Failed To Properly Disclose FACEBOOK Ad Spending"

Best Documentary: KUNC, "Resettled: The Lives Of Refugees In COLORADO"

Best Sports Feature Story: KCLU, LANCE OROZCO, "LA Has RAMS, CHARGERS but VENTURA COUNTY has DALLAS COWBOYS"

Best Anchor: OWENS Country KUZZ-F/BAKERSFIELD, GREG NEFT

Best Evening Newscast: ALASKA PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk KSKA/ANCHORAGE, CASEY GROVE and WESLEY EARLY, "ALASKA NEWS NIGHTLY"

Best Daytime Newscast: SANTA FE COMMUNITY COLLEGE noncommercial KSFR/SANTA FE, TOM TROWBRIDGE, "Midday Newsbreak NOVEMBER 4, 2019"

Best Continuing Coverage: KUNR, "Hateful Expressions at the UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA, RENO"

Best Public Service: KUFM, CORIN CATES-CARNEY, "MONTANA Lobbyist Spending Reports Now Harder To Access"

