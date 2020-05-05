Quincy Jones (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

The CALIFORNIA COURT OF APPEALS has reversed a $9.4 million court judgement in favor of music producer QUINCY JONES. JONES and the estate of MICHAEL JACKSON had been battling over royalties owed JONES following JACKSON's death.

In 2017, a trial court ruled in favor of JONES. The CALIFORNIA COURT OF APPEALS reversed the ruling saying that the judge in the trial made a mistake in allowing the jury to decide something he should have decided. The case now goes back to the trial court.

USA TODAY has more.



« back to Net News