Court Reverses $9.4 Million Judgement In Quincy Jones - Michael Jackson Estate Case
May 6, 2020 at 8:58 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
The CALIFORNIA COURT OF APPEALS has reversed a $9.4 million court judgement in favor of music producer QUINCY JONES. JONES and the estate of MICHAEL JACKSON had been battling over royalties owed JONES following JACKSON's death.
In 2017, a trial court ruled in favor of JONES. The CALIFORNIA COURT OF APPEALS reversed the ruling saying that the judge in the trial made a mistake in allowing the jury to decide something he should have decided. The case now goes back to the trial court.
USA TODAY has more.
