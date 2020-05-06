Leesa Brunson-Boland

300 ENTERTAINMENT names industry vet LEESA BRUNSON-BOLAND as Head Of A&R Operations. BRUNSON-BOLAND was previously SVP/A&R Operations at DEF JAM RECORDINGS.

“I'm delighted to be working with KEVIN LILES after working with him for many years at DEF JAM - it feels like my career has come full circle returning to KEVIN and the 300 family," said BRUNSON-BOLAND

300 CEO/Co-Founder KEVIN LILES said, "In building any new business, the power of talent is key to success and growth. It’s an honor to welcome LEESA BRUNSON-BOLAND to our 300 family as our new Head Of A&R Operations. She is a leader and an inspiring individual. Her artist-first mentality coupled with her expertise in the field makes her a perfect addition to the executive leadership team here at 300. Not only is she a former DEF JAM 18 year alum, but she has also grown to be one of the most dynamic individuals in our culture."

