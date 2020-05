Tomorrow

ENTERCOM Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO)/KANSAS CITY will air the TYRANN MATHIEU FOUNDATION's COVID-19 Relief Radiothon TOMORROW (5/7” 6a-6:30p (CT).

The KANSAS CITY CHIEFS safety will be joined by superstar quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES, tight end TRAVIS KELCE, former CHIEFS running back LESEAN MCCOY, KANSAS football coach LES MILES, KANSAS CITY Mayor QUINTON LUCAS, and MLS' SPORTING KC coach PETER VERMES on the all-day affair, which will include a donation drive and silent auction and will benefit HOPE HOUSE, reSTART, and the BMA FOUNDATION.

