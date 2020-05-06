WBWL/Boston 'Horns Up House Party'

iHEARTMEDIA Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL)/BOSTON is providing listeners with a chance to virtually meet their favorite artists via the "Horns Up House Party." For the next five weeks, the station will host the event every FRIDAY afternoon on its FACEBOOK page for listeners to tune in.

The series will begin with BROKEN BOW RECORDS' DUSTIN LYNCH this FRIDAY (5/8). The following week's artists will be announced at the conclusion of the event on air. For more information, click here.

