Marketplace/Edison Research Study Shows Economic Anxiety, Fear Increasing
May 6, 2020 at 10:35 AM (PT)
AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA's MARKETPLACE and EDISON RESEARCH have released new polling data showing Americans' increasing economic anxiety due to the pandemic. In the annual survey, 69% of respondents said they are presently unemployed or fear losing their jobs in the next 12 months, and those still working indicated that their confidence in finding a new job if they were to be laid off has "completely collapsed."
The poll's "Economic Anxiety Index" score, a metric developed by MARKETPLACE and EDISON RESEARCH in 2015, is 35, up seven points from last MAY and the highest year-to-year increase since the index was first released.
Other findings showed 44% of adults 18+ fear being unable to afford groceries, with over half concerned about a possible break in the food supply chain.
As for unemployment, over a third who have applied for relief say they have been thus far unsuccessful and 63% calling the process very or somewhat difficult, with over half of those with mortgages afraid they'll miss a payment. A quarter of those still working say they took a pay cut.
And two-thirds of respondents said stay-at-home orders to "flatten the curve" are more important than ending restrictions to reopen the economy, with 81% of Democrats and 65% of independents favoring continuing the restrictions and 47% of Republicans agreeing, Almost 20% of Americans say they have not left their home at all in the past week,
