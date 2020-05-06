Florian Schneider R.I.P.(Photo:Kraft74/Shutterstock.com)

FLORIAN SCHNEIDER, co-founder and keyboardist for the legendary electronic music group KRAFTWERK has passed away, according to ROLLING STONE,

A band statement said that SCHNEIDER had passed away from cancer just a few days after his 73rd birthday.

KRAFTWERK was formed by SCHNEIDER and RALF HUTTER in 1970 and were widely considered innovators and pioneers of electronic music, and have inspired generations of musicians in many musical genres.

KRAFTWERK's 1974 release "Autobahn" was their most famous release, with many albums to follow, earning the group a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

