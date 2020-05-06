Mornings And Promotions/Marketing Job Openings

MAX MEDIA/DENVER VP/Programming RICK THOMAS has made a move with his morning show on Top 40/Rhythmic KFCO (FLO 107.1) as LARRY ULIBARRI and KATHIE J., the venerable DENVER morning team, exit the station. THOMAS is on the hunt for their successors.

Is this the right gig for you? Rush your package and include a :60 second video clip explaining why MAX MEDIA and KFCO should hire you. Send everything to VP/Programming RICK THOMAS at Rico@MaxMediaDenver.com and to Pres./GM JEFF NORMAN at Jeff@MaxMediaDenver.com.

See the job posted on ALL ACCESS here.

MAX MEDIA/DENVER also has a big Promotions Director opening. They're looking for the perfect person to lead their promotion/marketing efforts for FLO 107.1 and Rhythmic AC KJHM (JAMMIN' 101.5).

Rush your package and include a :60 second video clip explaining why MAX MEDIA should name you Promotions/Marketing Director. Send to RICK THOMAS at Rico@MaxMediaDenver.com and to JEFF NORMAN at Jeff@MaxMediaDenver.com.

You can see necessary details of the gig posted on ALL ACCESS here.

