Coming May 11th

CADENCE13 will be partnering with meditation app HEADSPACE for a slate of podcasts, debuting on MAY 11th with the daily short-form "RADIO HEADSPACE" meditation podcast hosted by the app's co-founder and former Buddhist monk ANDY PUDDICOMBE. The show will post 3- to 5-minute episodes every weekday.

“For ten years now, HEADSPACE has been working to improve the health and happiness of the world primarily through its in-app meditation and mindfulness content,” said HEADSPACE STUDIOS Head of Programming and Development MORGAN SELZER. “By expanding beyond our owned-and-operated platforms, and by moving into podcasting with a partner like CADENCE13, we believe this is another inspiring and powerful way to help people apply mindfulness to their lives. And as we look to share more mindful living content with more people around the world in television, film, and digital channels, our hope is to continue meeting people wherever they are in their mindfulness journey. ”

“As our daily routines are changing, and the world we live in has brought on an unprecedented uncertainty, HEADSPACE continues to offer a more mindful experience,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “There’s never been a better time to bring the HEADSPACE experience into podcasting, and we’re thrilled to be their partner in this important venture, and at this important time.”

