Now At WWO

The financial podcast "THE STACKING BENJAMINS SHOW" and its spinoff "MONEY WITH FRIENDS" have moved to the WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK.

JOE SAUL-SEHY, who co-hosts the three-times-weekly "STACKING BENJAMINS" with JOSH "OG" BANNERMAN and co-hosts the daily "MONEY WITH FRIENDS" with BOBBI REBELLI, said, “I’ve personally listened to sports on WESTWOOD ONE since I was a kid working in the garage with my dad. It’s thrilling and comforting to think that, years later, OG, BOBBI, DOUG, and the rest of our team are joining a part of that same family, spreading financial literacy. While STACKING BENJAMINS may be light and playful, and MONEY WITH FRIENDS has a distinctly conversational tone, we’re all very serious about helping people learn how money works. WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK allows us to help more people weather this current financial storm and whatever might come at us in the future.”

"We are proud to welcome THE STACKING BENJAMINS SHOW and MONEY WITH FRIENDS teams to the WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK,” said WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. “These well-known, highly entertaining, and extremely successful podcasts are important additions to our Business, Money & Tech portfolio, and we are excited to back them with the full force of WESTWOOD ONE.”

« back to Net News