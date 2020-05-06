Radiothon

ENTERCOM's BOSTON cluster aired a special "Feed NEW ENGLAND Radiothon" on TUESDAY (5/5), raising funding to provide 156,684 meals for people in need through GREATER BOSTON FOOD BANK (GBFB).

The stations partner with GBFB annually; this event, part of the company's "Stay Connected" initiative, was timed to coincide with the global day of giving and unity to support COVID-19 emergency relief efforts, with ALBERTSONS' BOSTON-area supermarket chains SHAW'S and STAR MARKET as sponsors. Among celebrities appearing on the radiothon were JOE JONAS, CHARLIE PUTH, NOAH CYRUS, LENNY CLARKE, and the NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS' DEVIN MCCOURTY.

“I want to thank our selfless listeners and our incredible staff for coming together to support those throughout NEW ENGLAND who have been deeply affected by this unprecedented pandemic,” said Regional Pres./Market Manager MARK HANNON. “Local radio has the unique power to bring communities together in times of difficulty and today’s efforts are a clear representation of that unity. I’m delighted to have partnered with SHAW'S and STAR MARKET to serve our neighbors in need through the generous work of the GREATER BOSTON FOOD BANK.”

“Many of ENTERCOM BOSTON’s radio stations have supported our hunger-relief efforts in the past, but today all of them have joined together as one voice to help food banks in NEW ENGLAND meet the increased demand and get more food out to those in need,” said GBFB Pres./CEO CATHERINE D'AMATO. “We are very thankful to all the great people at Entercom and to all the generous listeners for their overwhelming support which will help keep the emergency food network strong during this difficult time.”

The fundraiser aired on Hot AC WWBX (MIX 104.1), AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7), Top 40 WODS (103.3 AMP RADIO), Active Rock WWBX-HD2 (WAAF), Sports WEEI-F-WVEI-A, Sports WEEI-A (ESPN ON WEEI), and the WEEI SPORTS RADIO NETWORK.

