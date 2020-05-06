Steve Pleshe

CUMULUS Country KSKS (93.7 KISS COUNTRY)/FRESNO PD and overnight host STEVE PLESHE is reportedly departing the station after three years on FRIDAY, MAY 8th. He's leaving for an as-yet-undisclosed new opportunity, potentially back in the record industry, and has been informing his regional record label reps of his move TODAY (5/6).

PLESHE arrived at KSKS in his current role in 2017 (NET NEWS 5/3/17) from BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT, where he had been Dir./WEST COAST Promotion. He originally joined KSKS in the early ‘90s as a part-timer and worked his way up to PD in 2004. He made the leap to record promotion with COUNTRY THUNDER RECORDS in 2008. After a quick stint back in radio with Classic Hits KHIT/FRESNO, PLESHE joined RCA NASHVILLE in 2009, then segued to BLACK RIVER in 2014.

