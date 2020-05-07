Charese Fruge, Randy Lane

This week MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE looks down the road and asks 'What's The Plan?' In her column, FRUGE gets right to the point, "Do you have a plan? Whether you’re a Morning Show, Program Director, Sales Manager or Market Manager, it doesn’t matter what department you work in, if you are a leader, you need to have a plan in place to approach the new normal. While we as Americans sit in disarray waiting for our scientists and our government to tell us what to do, take this time to understand the importance of the phrase 'It starts at the top.' That’s why it’s important to start thinking about what your plan is today, and putting together a playbook." Find 'What's The Plan?' in its entirety here.

While THE RANDY LANE COMPANY Pres. RANDY LANE puts the spotlight on two extraordinary morning performers, THE BERT SHOW's BERT WEISS and THE KVJ SHOW's KEVIN ROLSTON and shares some of the special magic that they're using to go above and beyond to connect with their listeners. Says MILLER, "I value my decades-long friendship and creative partnerships with BERT and KEVIN. During this time of unprecedented change, true innovators like BERT and KEVIN step up to the task." Read 'Secrets Of Two Top Shows During COVID' here.

